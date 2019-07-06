Bellefontaine selected as Ohio site of Arts Midwest World Fest

Programming set to begin this fall with Japanese group Hikaru

Members of the Japanese ensemble Hikaru will offer local workshops and performances during the second week of September in Logan County. (PHOTO | TERUTOSHI TAKAKU)

Four international music groups from the counties of Japan, China, Israel and Brazil will bring their vibrant flavor, instruments, language and culture to Bellefontaine to entertain and enrich the lives of local residents during the next two years as a result of the city and Holland Theatre’s selection as the Ohio site for the 2019-21 Arts Midwest World Fest.

The program offers smaller and mid-size Midwestern communities in Ohio and eight other states with the chance to interact with high-caliber, accessible international artists and provide a multifaceted experience to area youths and adults for week-long residencies.

Arts Midwest and the Holland Theatre will collaborate to offer the cultural opportunities to area residents, which kicks off the second week of September with the visit of the Japanese performers Hikaru for school workshops and public concerts. Future engagements with the other music groups take place in Logan County during the spring of 2020, fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected as a 2019-21 Arts Midwest World Fest partner community,” Holland Theatre managing director Chris Westhoff said this week. “Logan County has a rich cultural life, but many of us can’t travel around the world. Thanks to Arts Midwest and support from the National Endowment for the Arts and 3Mgives, this program brings the world to our doorstep.”

