Grilling, boating tips issued ahead of weekend celebrations

Although the actual July 4 holiday was Thursday, Independence Day celebrations will continue throughout the weekend — highlighted by the Indian Lake fireworks show on Saturday — and folks celebrating with boat trips and barbecues are reminded to exercise extreme caution.

Boaters should always perform routine maintenance checks prior to taking to the water, including ensuring all lights are operable and to check all life jackets are on board and in good working order.

A fire extinguisher is also vital, industry professionals advise.

“Even something as small as a sparkler can start a fire,” auto club AAA reports. “Make sure your fire extinguisher is not outdated and is easily accessible.”

Sparklers themselves may not even be a good idea to light on a boat. Nearly one-third of all fireworks-related injuries involve sparklers, which can burn up to 2,000 degree Fahrenheit, according to AAA.

“It may seem obvious, but doing fireworks on boats is never a good idea,” boating trade groups relate.

According to data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 280 people will go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries between June 22 and July 22.

