Taking it back

Membership in Willard Stout Post 266 American Legion Auxiliary was encouraged with a float in Belle Center’s Fourth of July parade Thursday that recreated a veterans parade in the village in 1919 complete with authentic costumes donned by village youths. The parade 100 years ago encouraged membership in the newly formed American Legion organization. Leading the parade with Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds was Samuel Roman, a New York Police Department officer in Bronx, N.Y., who was among the first responders of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center, who continued to work for months sifting through the debris searching for items to help identify those missing. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)