Occupants escape early morning house fire

All occupants escaped without injury from the scene of residential structure fire this morning on the north side of Indian Lake.

Firefighters were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. today to combat a residential house fire at 14072 Lindenwood Ave., Lakeview, where multiple young children and adults escapes the residence unharmed. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Several adults and young children had just awoken about 6:30 a.m. at 14072 Lindenwood Ave., Lakeview, when they noticed smoke and flames and fled the home.

Two-year-old twins were among multiple youths in the residence owned by Fred Wheeler, who was hosting his children and grandchildren for a fourth of July celebration.

Crews from Indian Joint and Lakeview fire departments were dispatched to the fire at 6:25 a.m. on reports of flames showing from the rear of the house. Indian Lake EMS was also dispatched, but did not treat anyone at the scene, first responders said.

The bulk of the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m., but the house continued to smolder and firefighters battled hotspots throughout the morning. Dayton Power and Light Co. and Columbia Gas also assisted at the scene.

A fire department chaplain was also on scene assisting with grief counseling early today.

Crews were still on scene at press time today.