Fallen tree closes County Road 103

Richland Township Fire and EMS crews utilize chainsaws Tuesday to clear a downed tree across County Road 103 near U.S. Route 68 outside Belle Center. The roadway was closed for several minutes after it fell about 7:45 p.m. Power outages were reported earlier in the day by Logan County Electric Cooperative following a swift storm that moved through various spots in Logan County, but was restored quickly. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)