Fire claims life of 72-year-old woman

A State Fire Marshal’s investigator was on scene this morning at a DeGraff fatal fire that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman.

Sharon Lease, 72, died in a Tuesday night fire at 106 N. Koke St., DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Sharon S. Lease, 72, was found in a recliner just inside the front door of the 106 N. Koke St. rental home, according to reports filed by deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel were called to the home at 9:55 p.m. after the victim’s daughter, Linda Simpson, and her granddaughter returned to the residence to find it filled with smoke and fire visible in the kitchen.

Simpson reported they were at the residence and left around 9:35 p.m. to go to a nearby store. She feared they may have left a stove or oven on as they were getting ready to cook chicken wings but needed to head to the store before it closed, reports indicated.

She told deputies her mother had multiple health problems and was basically immobile.

They tried to get inside through the front and rear doors, but the heat and smoke were too much.

They began screaming for help which drew others to the residence.

A window was broken out near the victim’s seat and heavy smoke poured out, witnesses said, again preventing entry to the home.

Fire departments from DeGraff, Quincy and Bellefontaine responded and the blaze was knocked down.

The investigation into the fire continues as DeGraff personnel remained on scene today putting out hot spots in the single-story, 954-square-foot home.

Deputies report other family members arrived at the scene and were informed of Lease’s death.