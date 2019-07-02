New speed sign tracks traffic details

A digital radar speed limit sign in place along U.S. Route 68 on the north end of West Liberty in the area of Marie’s Candies monitors motorists’ speed as they enter the village through the 35 mph zone. The average vehicle speed is 39 mph, officers of the West Liberty Police Department report. The sign not only alerts approaching motorists of their speed, but also collects and stores information about how many, and how fast vehicles are traveling through the village. Council approved the purchase of the sign during a regular meeting in March. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)