Holland Theatre curtain to rise with Judy Collins

Grammy award winner booked for Oct. 18 concert, along with openers Della Mae

JUDY COLLINS

While the Holland Theatre stage has been dark throughout this year while the historic venue undergoes a two-phase $1.6 million renovation and restoration project, when the curtain rises for its first show this fall, audience members will be treated to a concert featuring a well-known artist who has graced the music industry with numerous hits and awards during the past five decades and has recorded a 50-album body of work.

Grammy Award winner singer-songwriter Judy Collins, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, will perform at the first ticketed show at the restored theater during a 7:30 p.m. concert Friday, Oct. 18, theater representatives announced this week.

“We are really thrilled to have someone of the prestige and history of Judy Collins to the Holland Theatre. The board and I were excited to pursue this booking,” Holland Theatre Managing Director Chris Westhoff said. “This is a caliber of performer that we haven’t been able to pull in before. It’s been a goal of ours to be able to pursue such talent with the new amenities at the theater.

“She is really something else — she will perform an intimate show for our audience with an accompanist. Her show goes through her career and her whole catalog.

“She’ll share stories from her life and process of growing and changing with the music. Her show keeps getting better and better.”

