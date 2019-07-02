Delanie Baustert, right, hands the gavel to Colton Lowry, who succeeds her as president of the Bellefontaine Rotary Club for the coming club year, during the group’s regular noon meeting Monday at the Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd. Lowry is a 2009 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and has worked as a financial advisor for Edward Jones for the past six years. Other officers installed include Jason Robson, president-elect and Angel Payne, vice president. Board members are Joenee’ Purcell, Doug Kreinbrink and Brad Hudson. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)