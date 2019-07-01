City tearing down blighted apartments

City officials have used recently implemented building maintenance codes to condemn and now demolish a decade old blight on the edge downtown Bellefontaine.

A truss is removed Thursday from the condemned Sandusky Commons Apartments, 130 W. Sandusky Ave., as part of a city demolition contract with Heater Excavation Co. of West Liberty. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Heater Excavating Co. of West Liberty is working to salvage what it can from the former Sandusky Commons Apartments, 130 W. Sandusky Ave., as part of ongoing $35,000 demolition project.

Code Enforcement Officer Wes Dodds said years of trying to work with property owner Leo Neal Jr. of Columbus failed to go anywhere.

Neal would not respond to city offers to explore rehabilitation or development opportunities for the property.

Instead, he allowed the property to sit vacant and deteriorate since late 2007.

With the neglect, the cost grew to more than $800,000 to rehabilitate the eight-unit apartment complex.

City work crews have spent time and resources over the years keeping the complex boarded up and safe, Dodds noted, and any mowing in recent years has been handled by the city contracts.

Past legal efforts to take possession of the property fell by the wayside as Neal would countersue the city and then not show up for hearings.

It was a strategy that stretched the process over years.

Neal will retain ownership of the property after demolition.

However, he will receive a bill for the work, Dodds said.

If he does not pay it, the city will move to add it to existing property tax liens on the property.

If those go unpaid, Bellefontaine can initiate foreclosure proceedings.