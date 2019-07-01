Bellefontaine police earn state, national recognition

Accolades for the Bellefontaine Police Department have been rolling in as of late.

Chief Brandon Standley was recently awarded the Sheriff James Karnes Ohio DARE Law Enforcement Executive of the Year, while Officer Andy Kennedy was recognized for his fifth year as a certified DARE instructor.

Sgt. D. Allen Shields spent last week in Memphis, Tenn., at the National Citizens Police Academy conference where he was elected to the NCPA’s Association Board and the department was awarded the National Citizens Police Academy Agency of the Year.