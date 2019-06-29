New home unveiled by Logan County Art League

A number of artists renderings were presented Friday at the debut event of the Logan County Art League’s newest home at Union Station, 613 Hamilton St., Bellefontaine.

Pat Rinehart-Irwin points out artwork Friday as Sandy Humble-Johnson looks on during a Logan County Art League open house at Union Station. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Friday’s open house was an opportunity for the public to see the art league’s new location, view original works of art from local artisans and provide opportunities to register for upcoming art workshops, which are open to the public.

The open house also was intended to give attendees an opportunity to learn more about the Logan County Art League’s “new directions to foster the arts and creativity of Logan County,” art league members report.

Art league members were forced earlier this year to begin looking for a new home after renovations from the Holland Theatre forced the art league to relocate.

Results of a community-wide survey were also unveiled Friday, which outlined ways to enhance community involvement and participation in art league activities.

To this end, the art league board seeks one or two steady volunteers or paid employees to help answer phone calls, address community questions or concerns and assist with event logistics, among other tasks.

