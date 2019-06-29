State ag director visits down on the farm

Talks with area farmers about water damage

Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture discusses the recent flooding and its impact on local agricultural producers Friday during an event at Henry Farms. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

It could take years to see the full effect of this spring’s record rainfall, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said Friday during a stop at Henry Farms in southeast Logan County.

“We haven’t begun to tally all of the losses,” she said. “Take soil erosion as an example, it will take years to restore the fields.

“As I’ve traveled the state and talked with farmers, there are common themes, but I seem to learn at least one new perspective or idea at each gathering.

“I’m hard pressed to say one part of the state is hit harder than another. It’s water and weeds everywhere.”

Pelanda visited the 9110 State Route 287 dairy farm for about an hour and met with nearly two dozen from the local agriculture community.

With a break in the weather, many farmers were busy planting what crops they can, replanting what made sense to do so or working to make hay.

She reported the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will allow a limited number of farmers to plant cover crops such as corn for silage even if they have filed for crop insurance payments.

“It’s a first-come, first- served program, so you’ll have to act fast,” Pelanda said.

