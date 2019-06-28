INDEPENDENCE DAY NOTES

• West Liberty — Saturday, June 29, Lions Park; West Liberty Lions Club community fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m., $9 per person and $5 for children, proceeds benefitting local Lions Club projects; followed by fireworks at dusk.

• Rushsylvania — Saturday, July 6; parade at noon parade through downtown and ending at the village park sponsored by Rushsylvania Lions Club, trophies for most patriotic and best overall; Lions Club hosts annual chicken barbecue at the village park shelter house following parade, meal includes a half barbecued chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and butter, ice tea or lemonade; activities at the park all day, fireworks at dusk by Rushcreek Fire Department.

• East Liberty — Saturday, July 6; parade at noon; afternoon activities and concessions at the park, including kids’ games hosted by East Liberty Church of Christ from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.

• Indian Lake Beach Spectacular — Saturday, July 6, Old Field Beach; annual car show, registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 3 p.m., registration $10 with dash plaques awarded for first 50 entries; Beach Baby and Toddler Contest and Indian Lake Pageant, noon, at the stage, followed by Indian Lake’s Got Talent Contest featuring finalists from previous auditions; swimming, games, food vendors and more planned throughout the day, fireworks begin at 10 p.m.