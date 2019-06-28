Local donations will help flood victims

More than $39,000 has been donated to help cover uninsured losses for this year’s flood events, the Logan County Emergency Management Agency reports, but more will be needed as officials take stock of the damage.

This week, the EMA received $15,000 from United Way of Logan County’s Community Impact Fund; $16,800 from the Catholic Diocese of Columbus; and $8,000 from the West Liberty Community Fund.

“These donations are a huge leap forward toward meeting the needs of our friends and neighbors who suffered uninsured losses from the May 17 flash flooding,” EMA Director Helen Norris said, “but there remains a need for additional donations.”

The EMA is beginning the process to help residents affected by the June flooding, which included more than three inches falling in one hour June 19 in Bellefontaine.

Residents affected by flood or flash flood damage from June 15 through 20 should complete a preliminary damage assessment form available online at https://co.logan.oh.us/201/Emergency-Management-Agencyeven if they have called to the EMA offices.

This document provide information digitally and includes more helpful information.

Donations to help affected residents with long term recovery can be made to the EMA. Checks should be made out to Logan County EMA; have “Long Term Recovery” in the memo line; and mailed to:

Logan County EMA, 1855 W. State Route 47, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

All donations received will be deposited and accounted for by the Logan County Auditor’s Office.