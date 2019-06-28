Renewal income tax levy proposed

Ridgemont Board of Education members approved at their Thursday evening meeting a resolution of necessity for a 0.75 percent renewal income tax operating levy that is proposed for the November ballot.

Superintendent Sally Henrick reports the issue would continue a current funding stream that was passed by voters in May 2015 and would not cost taxpayers any additional money. The issue is estimated to generate $493,626 per year for operating expenses of the district.

The issue will be certified by the state tax commissioner, and then the board will vote at an upcoming meeting to officially place the measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.

In other operational matters, the board approved an online calamity day plan for the upcoming school year. If Ridgemont misses five days of school because of inclement weather, the next three days that are missed would be completed through online assignments or through “blizzard bags.”

Members also approved the purchase of a $94,118 84-passenger Blue Bird school bus from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service through the Metropolitan Educational Council School Bus Purchasing Program, and the purchase of an $11,165.59 John Deere Ztrak lawn mower from Parrott Implement Company.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!