Accessible playground project progressing after heavy rains

Additional sponsors sought for initiative

Come Play at the Peak committee members reported at their Tuesday evening meeting that recent excessive rains have delayed the project at Kaleidoscope Park, but plans are now progressing well, with organizers hopeful that playground equipment installation can be completed by the end of August at the site in Mary Rutan Park.

Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District Superintendent Kris Myers reported that the demolition of the old Kaleidoscope playground is now complete and the equipment for the new fully accessible playground has been purchased, along with a contract for installation.

Weather permitting, the committee reported that excavation is set to begin in July followed by the equipment installation.

Becky Robison also reported on sponsorship for the playground initiative. She said there are a total of 42 sponsors at this time, including 28 pavers for $250 to $500 donations; eight “Big Board” sponsors for $1,000; four names on plaques for $5,000 each; and one bench sponsor for $10,000.

Additional sponsors are needed to complete the project. To make a donation, contact the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 592-0015.

Committee members extended sincere appreciation to the donors and the volunteers who have helped with this project. More than $200,000 has been raised, with additional donations coming in weekly.

The committee also discussed the need to have restrooms close to the playground, and Myers estimated the cost at $100,000 to build an accessible restroom. The committee agreed to support this effort and will continue fundraising to help cover the cost. LCBDD Superintendent Saul Bauer also advocated for a small sprinkler or splash park in the playground to help youths cool off during hot days.

In other business, Cynthia Defibaugh updated the committee on the accessible park project at Indian Lake. She has applied for grants and will plan to access additional grants to help build a fully accessible park there.

The Come Play at the Peak committee has agreed to assist with this effort.