Ohio Hi-Point Career Center campus construction overhaul to begin by 2020

Ohio Hi-Point’s initiative to construct an approximately $30 million “school of the future” could be underway by 2020, board members were informed Wednesday in a regular meeting.

The district will begin seeking financing this year for the possible construction project with a principal cost of between $27 to 30 million, according to an annual report presented to school board members.

At an estimated 3.5 percent interest, total cost could be upward of $50 million.

A design and project estimate are in progress, according to the presentation.

The annual report details improved academic student progress on standardized testing, including in areas of civics and geometry, and also outlines greater course availability for pupils with a greater number of industry-recognized certifications now available.

Paid and unpaid student internship opportunities through Hi-Point number well over 100, the data shows.

