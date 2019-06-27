Holland lands state tax credit

$235,000 award big step toward second-phase funding needs

Ohio Development Services Agency Director Lydia Mihalik, left, walks with Holland Theatre Board President Kris Swisher through a basement area under the stage that will be converted into a “green room” for visiting artists. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

A $235,000 award from the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program will cover most of the $350,000 or so to complete a second-phase of renovations currently underway at the Holland Theatre.

The award announced Wednesday during a visit by Ohio Development Services Agency Director Lydia Mihalik will position the Holland to also acquire federal money, Holland Managing Director Chris Westhoff said.

Even with the new money, the Holland remains about $50,000 shy of what it needs to finish up the project this year, he said.

Mihalik visited Bellefontaine, stopping to visit with Mayor Ben Stahler, Logan County Commissioner Paul Benedetti and Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Ben Vollrath before walking from the Municipal Building to the classic theater.

ODSA reports the Holland was the first Bellefontaine project to apply for the historic preservation award.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!