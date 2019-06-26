LeVan praised for efforts in wake of last week’s flood

Many people responded exceptionally well in the wake of June 19’s flash flooding in Bellefontaine, city officials say, but one — Jeremy LeVan — stood out.

Mayor Ben Stahler and Service-Safety Director David Henry said the city’s service and safety forces responded quickly and professionally as more than three inches of rain fell in an hour, but it was LeVan who came to the city and helped develop a plan to address an overflowing five-acre retention pond east of Michigan Street. Their comments came during the Bellefontaine City Council meeting. Henry said many citizens stepped up to help others pump basements dry and remove flood-damaged debris.

“My hat’s off to our town,” he said. “We have great people.”

Still, LeVan’s efforts stood out.

City Engineer Tim Notestine said he called LeVan on Thursday to consult on the flooding issues hitting homes along the pond.

Together, it was decided to acquire a 700-foot temporary dam system to put up a barrier along the western side of the pond and then pump water from the house side to mitigate flood damage as quickly as possible.

LeVan, who had been up helping clear storm water paths that day, took off and drove all night to Michigan to purchase the system.

LeVan fronted the money for the system, but donated the rest of his services.

He wanted to make sure his crews had the system first thing Friday, and by 7 a.m., they were installing it.

