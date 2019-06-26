Updated security protocols include remote camera technology

Administrators for Indian Lake Schools will have the capacity to remotely view camera footage from laptops and other mobile devices as part of an updated emergency response plan submitted to the Ohio Department of Education.

Board of education members in a rescheduled regular meeting Tuesday approved a resolution to submit the school’s updated emergency management plan to ODE.

State law requires public schools to update and resubmit the plan every three years to protect school security against “attack, interference or sabotage.”

The plan as submitted is some 90 pages in length, covering such emergency events as fires, floods and active shooters.

School officials met with local law enforcement, first responders and also consulted a representative from homeland security to update the emergency plan.

Much of the focus was on the threat of active shooters, administrators said. Security cameras on campus are being updated with new technology, and some others will be added.

In all, Indian Lake Schools will employ some 50 security cameras on campus. Footage take from those cameras will no longer have to be viewed specifically from a desktop computer, either.

