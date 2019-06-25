Dennis Ross had the honor of carrying a Special Olympics torch for the final stretch of an afternoon run from the Discovery Center, 1973 W. State Route 47, to the Logan County Courthouse. About three dozen people including law enforcement personnel participated in the event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games which start Friday in Columbus. The torch run began June 20 in Lucas County. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)