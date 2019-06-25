Indian Lake museum entry aided by national volunteer group project

The Indian Lake Historical Society Museum is now entirely handicap-accessible thanks to a generous sweat-equity donation from a national volunteer initiative.

ABOVE: Volunteers from the UAW-Ford ramp building crew construct an ADA ramp Friday at the new Indian Lake museum located just off U.S. Route 33 in the area of Lincoln Boulevard, behind Subway. BELOW: The ramp is completed. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

A collection of 18 retired autoworkers volunteering for the UAW-Ford Motor Co. ramp building crew recently installed an ADA-accessible wooden ramp at the recently opened Indian Lake Area Historical Society Museum, located behind the Subway sandwich shop in the area of 204 Lincoln Boulevard, Russells Point.

The Indian Lake museum is open between 1 and 4 p.m. each Saturday through Labor Day.

The UAW-Ford ramp crew is comprised of a team of retired Ford employees who volunteer their time constructing ADA accessible ramps and handicap-accessible steps for non-profit organizations across the country.

