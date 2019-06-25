District summer maintenance projects updated

Parent concerned for safety of students walking to school

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members were briefed on summer maintenance projects in the district’s buildings with permanent improvement funds, and also discussed a parental concern regarding walking distances for students during an otherwise routine meeting Monday evening.

Roger Ely, director of administrative service and transportation, reported that the high school’s project to replace roof membrane had previously been delayed, which ended up working in the district’s favor with the recent heavy rains.

“Fortunately, the roofing project was not going on with all of the heavy rainfall last week,” he said. “Now with the better weather this week, we have been able to start on the roofing project.”

Ely also said asphalt work has been completed at the high school and at the intermediate school. Bottled water dispenser water fountains are being installed this summer at those two respective schools.

The replacement of some of the flooring at Bellefontaine Intermediate School also is planned for this summer.

During the hearing of visitors, parent Betsy Woodruff addressed the board regarding her safety concerns for students who live within the 1-mile walking radius for each of the district buildings.

She said she especially is concerned for younger pupils who must walk to school, and issues with sidewalks and also sexual offenders who live around school buildings, especially the intermediate school.

Woodruff said she personally walks her children to school and watches out for other students who are walking.

According to Ohio law, a sex offender cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facilities or their victim, but the law does not have any further dictations regarding sex offenders living nearby school buildings.

President Joan Haushalter thanked Woodruff for speaking up for the students and reiterated the district’s employment of school resource officers for each of the buildings through the Bellefontaine Police Department. She said the police department also provides regular patrols of each of the buildings during the start and end to the school day.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one concern,” she said.

“If you know of a particular student who feels their safety is threatened, please have them meet with us or one of our school resource officers.”

Haushalter said to make a change to the 1-mile walking radius, the district would need to take an in-depth look at the associated expenses of busing additional pupils. She related the state actually allows districts to institute a 2-mile walking radius for students.

