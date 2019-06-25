Mary Rutan Foundation recognizes meritorious service awards

A hospital administrator and director of the city parks district were recognized Monday for their ongoing contributions to the health and general well-being of the local community.

Mandy Goble, left, and Kris Myers, right, were presented with Mary Rutan Foundation Meritorious Service Awards. With them is Joan Haushalter, center, MRF Board chair. (PHOTO | MARY RUTAN FOUNDATION)

Mary Rutan Hospital President and CEO Mandy Goble and the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District were selected as the 2019 meritorious service award recipients by the Mary Rutan Foundation for placing community service ahead of personal gain or recognition.

Bellefontaine parks superintendent Kris Myers accepted the award on behalf of the parks district. The joint recreation district was formed some 35 years ago as a means to promote park and recreational opportunities to the citizens of Bellefontaine.

Today, the parks district remains a thriving organization, making wellness and physical activity a priority in its operation for not just Bellefontaine, but all of Logan County, the Mary Rutan Foundation relates.

The parks district administers sports activities for more than 1,250 youths annually, as well as adaptive sports facilitated for children with developmental disabilities.

Swim lessons are provided to more than 300 children annually and more than 11,000 children and families visited the Hoffman Municipal Pool in 2018.

