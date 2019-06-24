Structures a total loss following large fire

Firefighters from six departments combated a blaze for nearly five hours Saturday after an outbuilding and farmhouse caught fire about 1 p.m. Saturday in rural DeGraff.

Area firefighters, fought structure fires at this property, located at 3527 S. County Road 31, that resulted in extensive damage to the farmhouse, which is pictured this morning, and an outbuilding. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

DeGraff Fire Department was dispatched to a property located at 3527 S. County Road 31 in reference to a large structure fire. The blaze reportedly began as a brush fire that spread to a separate shed, and eventually spread to the house.

Moderate-to-heavy damage was reported to nearly three-quarters of the residence, and the home is considered a total loss, firefighters reported. The house was reportedly in the process of being remodeled.

Bellefontaine, West Liberty, Quincy, Huntsville, Maplewood and Indian Joint fire departments assisted at the scene.

Warm, humid air temperatures made fighting the fire even more difficult, firefighters said.

Tankers were filled at Neer’s Sand and Gravel and then taken to the scene of the fire.

The 2.05-acre property has been owned by Belle Vila-Thompson since Jan. 7, according to Logan County Auditor’s Office records.

Mutual aid departments’ response times were hindered by high water on roads in the area.