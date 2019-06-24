Honda foundation funds swim lessons at the Hilliker Y

The Honda of America Foundation is supporting youths in Logan County by donating $25,000 to the Hilliker YMCA to ensure youth have access to swim lessons. Part of the grant funding will also be utilized to train and certify lifeguards.

A Hilliker YMCA swim instructor works with a child as part of swim lessons funded by a $25,000 Honda of American Foundation grant. (PHOTO | SUBMITTED)

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death among those ages 1 to 14. The YMCA of Central Ohio is committed to providing the tools and training for families to stop the growth of this statistic. Each year, the YMCA of Central Ohio teaches approximately 14,000 childen and adults to swim and be safe in and around the water.

Through Honda’s foundation, the Y will be able to provide lessons to 125 children that may otherwise not have the financial means to learn to swim, as well as training and certifiying 25 lifeguards that will be hired by local pools, including the Y, in Logan County.

“We are proud to support projects that sustain our communities and enhance the quality of life,” said Bobbie Trittschu, executive director of Honda of America Foundation, which has a long-standing relationship with the Y, supporting itss initiatives in educating youths about water safety.

