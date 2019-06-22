Curbside encouragement

From the left, Bri Clem, April King and Aspen King hold signs of encouragement Friday along Main Street in front of the Logan County Court House as part of the “Don’t Give Up” movement to spread positive self-worth among individuals. The movement began in in 2017 in Newberg, Ore., and has been taken up and spearheaded locally by Dana Fullerton. The signs are a response to increasing suicide rates, and a June 21 story in the Washington Post documented Fullerton’s own story of losing her local 12-year-old grandson in March to suicide. More information on the global Don’t Give Up movement is found online at www.dontgiveupsigns.com. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)