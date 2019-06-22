New young adult book a cooperative effort between local authors, students

A collaboration between one localphysician and youths from area schools, coupled with expertise from another local novelist has resulted in the release of a new work of fiction rooted in historical facts about the Shawnee Indians and the Mad River.

Author Steve Hooley describes his young adult-oriented book, The Hemlock Aperture as a work “of the reader; by the reader; and for the reader.”

The book was published with the help of students from Bellefontaine middle and high school and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

Honors English students at Bellefontaine and middle and high school assisted with the editing process, and the book cover was designed by graphic design students from Hi-Point, under the direction of graphic design instructor, Tom Carrig.

Bellefontaine Middle School teacher Lisette Hiatt and her students, Lanny, Caitlin, Miriam, Malcolm, David, Anastasia, Madison and Olivia are specifically mentioned by Hooley for their efforts.

A source of inspiration for the story is Hooley’s grandchildren, as well as his own roots growing up as a child near West Liberty and the Mad River.

The novel details the adventures of, “Bolt and the Mad River Magic gang,” who, “have it all, living in the enchanted forest with their grandparents and practicing light magic, until an evil force opens a portal into the Strata — where good and evil compete to influence behavior in the ‘real’ world.”

Shawnee Indian dialogue featured in the book is historically accurate, and was incorporated with input from another local author, Samantha Holland’s Shawnee dictionary, Say it in Shawnee. Holland also assisted with the Indian magic spells which are referenced in the book.

“There is something satisfying about a project where the final product reflects the process. Completion brings a sense of fulfillment. It all fits together. Like a good ending to a book, it resonates,” Hooley said.

“There were times when I didn’t know if the process would work. But when it did, and we were finished and I wanted to start on the next book, I knew that it was worth the effort.”

