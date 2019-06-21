EMA takes stock in wake of storms

Water first started entering Mary Rutan Hospital’s Emergency Department through floor drains at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, MRH Facilities Manager Ron Black reported at Thursday’s meeting with the Logan County Emergency Management Agency.

The Great Miami River has surrendered its banks and flooded Oakdale and Miami Valley campgrounds located along County Road 63 and State Route 235, respectively, in the DeGraff-Quincy area. The photo pictures the campgrounds looking west toward Quincy. (PHOTO | JUDSON BROOKS)

Within 17 minutes, the water level was at three inches and he made a call through the local emergency systems asking for help, and help came quickly and in droves.

Bellefontaine firefighters were quick to respond and set up temporary dikes to keep rising storm water outside the entrance doors. The water level hit three feet outside before subsiding.

As many as 100 people also responded to help clean up, including 14 Logan County Jail inmates.

“Those guys were phenomenal,” Black said of the inmates. “Everyone of them had a stick in their hands and worked without complaint.

“By midnight, you couldn’t tell there had been a drop of water inside. Outside, you wouldn’t have known, there was two loads of sand dumped in the parking lot.”

A crew from LeVan’s Excavating works to install a temporary dam Friday to help ward off flooding of houses in the 1100 block of Michigan Street, Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

