Adventures of Gilligans Island castaways staged

Despite the deluge of rain and thunderstorms drenching the area this week,Windmill Production organizers are continuing plans for the outdoor presentation of Gilligan’s Island:The Musical this weekend, the family-friendly stage version of the 1960s iconic TV comedy, with a back-up indoor location also available.

Cast members from the Windmill Productions’ presentation of Gilligan’s Island: The Musical, from the left, Gilligan, Skipper, The Millionaire Thurston Howell, and his wife Lovey Howell, The Movie Star Ginger, The Professor and Mary Ann, rehearse Tuesday evening at Brown Park in preparation for performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Performances featuring the seven castaways who were shipwrecked on a remote Pacific island are slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Brown Park, with the production moved to First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine, in case of inclement weather. Organizers noted that the 2 p.m. matinee Sunday would be canceled if it cannot take place at the park.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased at the door or through cast members. Attendees should take lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor venue.

Justin Young, a 2017 Indian Lake High School graduate, plays the lead role of Gilligan and he is new to the Windmill Productions’ cast.

“It’s been a blast performing in this hilarious musical,” he said Tuesday evening during a rehearsal. “I was also involved in a number of productions at Indian Lake High School.”

