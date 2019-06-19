Riverside trerasurer issued 5-year contract, raise; school resource officer agreement renewed

Security grant received

Riverside Board of Education members extended at their Tuesday evening meeting a five-year contract to Treasurer Ronnie Fitchpatrick, and also approved two measures relating to student safety.

Fitchpatrick’s new contract is effective Aug. 1, 2020, and continues through July 31, 2025, and includes a raise, with his new salary set at $98,500 per year.

“We’re so grateful for Ronnie’s excellent work and good stewardship of our district’s finances, and with his new contract, we’re wanting to make an investment in the future of our school that is commensurate with his experience,” Vice President Robert Bender said.

Also during the meeting, members approved a school resource officer renewal agreement with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for fiscal year 2020. The agreement will provide for a continuation of current services, with two retired deputies, Jean Stanfield and Roy Pulfer, providing 40 hours per week of service during the school year.

“We love this program and the positive relationships that our students have developed with the deputies,” Superintendent Scott Mann said. “We’re very grateful to the sheriff’s office for their commitment to this program, and we enjoy seeing the deputies during school hours as well as at extracurricular activities.”

While the contract cost is $35,716.88 for the two deputies’ salaries and benefits, the superintendent said the sheriff’s office has applied for a state grant that could potentially deduct $8,000 to $12,000 toward the school’s total cost of the program.

In addition, the board accepted a $24,584.25 Bureau of Worker’s Compensation Safety and Security Grant that will provide approximately 75 percent of the funding toward a $32,779 security update conducted by Waibel Energy Systems at the main school building and the administrative office.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!