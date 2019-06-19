Stadium lights replacement project approved

The spotlight will shine brighter for West Liberty-Salem fall sports athletes following school board approval of a stadium light replacement project.

Board of education members accepted an expenditure in a regular meeting Tuesday for the purchase and installation of LED stadium lights to replace the current bulbs which were installed in 1996.

Between the new bulbs and cost of installation, the total expenditure for the project will surpass $66,000, the school district reports.

The new lights will be purchased from All Phase Electric at a cost of $52,236, and will be installed by Area Electric at a cost of $14,500.

Replacement of the existing light bulbs on the stadium with new LED fixtures will ultimately save the district on annual energy costs, school board members were told.

WL-Salem will also receive a rebate from Dayton Power and Light Co. for the new lights.

The project will be funded out of the Permanent Improvement Funds account.

“Due to the urgent necessity of this project to have lights in place for the fall sports season beginning in August, the purchase of the lights will not be bid out,” schools officials reported Tuesday. “Multiple quotes for the lighting were obtained.”

Also Tuesday, the school board agreed to seek voter approval of a permanent improvement levy renewal request.

