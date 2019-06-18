More rains add to road and bridge woes

The extent of damage from the return of heavy rains over the weekend and into today continues to grow as Logan County officials and employees were busy surveying the area.

A truck kicks up water this morning as it traverses an area of standing water across County Road 39 between Township Road 100 and New Richland. A flood warning remains in effect for Logan County as persistent rainfall has closed roads, damaged culverts, flooded basements and radically hampered spring planting. Logan County Emergency Management Agency reports steady rain and runoff water is forecast for the rest of the week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

“We could really use a break,” Logan County EMA Director Helen Norris said Monday morning en route to the Indian Lake region. “We’re to the point there is no place for it to go. The spillway (at Indian Lake) is at the highest level since the new spillway was completed.

“We have zero capacity to take any more rain and the forecast is for more rain.”

Todd Bumgardner with the Logan County Engineer Officer concurred, “The ponds and pools that typically form in fields are all full and the ground is saturated to the point it has taken all it can take.”

Flooding is occurring in Belle Center and around Indian Lake as new rainfall is outpacing the capacity of streams, rivers, ponds and the lake.

Wayne Wickerham, a weather watcher north of Huntsville, reported 2.26 inches for 24 hours ending Sunday morning and 1.83 inches the next 24 hours this morning.

Rain levels for the last week are well above normal for this time of year, he said and 8.15 inches in June.

At the Bellefontaine Wastewater Treatment Plant, 2.55 inches was recorded Sunday morning and another 1.55 inches this morning for a 4.1-inch weekend total.

Today, 1.45 inches was the recorded precipitation raising the monthly total-to-date to 8.26 inches and 31.47 inches for the year. Last year at the same time, the monthly total was 2.28 inches with a year-to-date total of 21.44 inches.

The extreme soggy conditions have severely hampered the efforts of farmers in the county as the conditions have significantly reduced the number of acres that have been able to be planted. With more precipitation predicted, the overall season looks bleak with total days to reach plant maturity running out.

Yields from what has already been planted will be drastically reduced because of the poor growing conditions.

Jill Smith, organization director of the Farm Bureau for Logan County, said Logan County is a little above the state’s average of planting percentages which were listed Monday at 68 percent of corn crops in and 46 percent of soybeans. She believes the state corn percentage is skewed as it contains prevent planting acreage related to insurance.

She said Logan County has had some pockets throughout that have permitted some planting and the percentages are mixed.

“There’s definitely folks out there if they’re at 50 percent, they’re lucky,” she said.

A hard winter kill also affected forage acres that likely will cause livestock feed issues.

She is urging farmers to report their situations to the local Farm Services Agency office that will help in the county’s case for state assistance regarding deadline changes etc. regarding the acreage.

Bellefontaine’s Service-Safety Director David Henry reported no issues from the weekend, but Monday’s continuation washed out a culvert on County Road 32 north of State Route 47, closing the road north to County Road 13.

He said a contractor is looking at the site to develop a plan.

It is possible it will take several days to repair it, he said.

On Monday, a creek in the 500 block of north Main Street overflowed its banks and flooded a number of basements in the area of Main, Williams Avenue and Madriver Street.

Henry said city crews are waiting for water levels to recede to examine a four-foot high, 80-foot long stretch of culvert to determine if there is a blockage from debris or structural failure.

County crews partially shut down County Road 10 between Township Road 179 and County Road 55 to repair a large metal culvert today. The inlet was damaged in the May 17 flash flood, but other structures were damaged worse and took priority, Bumgardner said.

Continued rains have further eroded the inlet and the repair was moved up on the schedule. Traffic was maintained with flaggers.

Numerous road closures occurred over the weekend, but most were reopened Monday.

Trees fell onto a few township and county roads.

Bumgardner said the trees were large and had withstood high winds earlier this year but the rain saturation was too much for the trees.

A bridge on County Road 105 leading to The Shelly Co. has been reduced to one lane as result of flood damage, he said.

According to dispatchers at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office the weekend storms affected travel on:

• County Road 11 at County Road 32;

• County Road 105 at County Road 106;

• County Road 96 at State Route 117;

• State Route 292 at State Route 47;

• County Road 39 at County Road 51;

• County Road 50 at Township Road 110;

• County Road 20 at State Route 292;

• State Route 638 at U.S. Route 68;

• State Route 274 at Township Road 137;

• County Road 113 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 111 at County Road 112;

• C.R. 111 at County Road 5;

• C.R. 39 at Township Road 100;

• C.R. 113 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 52 at State Route 235;

• C.R. 52 at County Road 54;

• C.R. 32 at S.R. 47;

• S.R. 274 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 8 at S.R. 292;

• County Road 12 at C.R. 50;

• County Road 1 at Township Road 190;

• C.R. 1 at Township Road 199;

• State Route 540 at Township Road 230;

• C.R. 11 at County Road 18; and

• County Road 142 at Township Road 141.