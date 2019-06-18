Gay pride parade set in West Liberty prior to events at park

A first-of-its kind gay pride celebration is scheduled for Saturday in West Liberty, featuring a parade through downtown followed by an afternoon of events at Lions Park.



LOGAN BOGGS and RAY CHAMBERLIN

“The small town of West Liberty has never before had a Pride Parade, and we have recently been given permission to hold such a parade and couldn’t be more excited to spread pride and visibility in our community,” organizers Logan Boggs and Ray Chamberlin relate.

The local pride event is intended to provide visibility to the “LGBTQ+ community” that may struggle living in a “small, rural town in a somewhat rural area.”

The event gets under way at noon in front of the old school house on West Columbus Street near Dodge Park, and continues east across Detroit Street, north onto Washington Street, east on Pickrelltown Road and concludes at Lions Park.

Live music and an afternoon of events will be staged at the park following the parade, beginning about 1 p.m.

Two-hundred people or more are expected to participate Saturday, organizers said, and village residents as well as out-of-town supporters of all ages have lent their support to the initiative.

“As for support, it has been marvelous,” Boggs said. “I have had people volunteering their time and services in all manner of things. Much of the support has come right from West Liberty. And volunteers of all ages and backgrounds have reached out to help.

“From high schoolers to people in their 70s, and all ages in between, people are genuinely excited for pride to be brought to West Liberty. Truly, the support has been remarkable and touching.”

