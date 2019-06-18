Holland Theatre aims for October opening

Work continues inside the Holland Theatre as crews focus on new electrical systems, laying out the 530 seats and restoring the interior streetscape facade.

Crews set up scaffolding last week that will be used by craftsmen to restore the Dutch streetscape inside the Holland Theatre. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

It’s all part of a $1.6 million two-phase project set to wrap up early or mid-October.

Holland Director Chris Westhoff said there have been slight delays because of hold ups with the early permitting phase, but the theater will be able to host a slate of shows this fall and winter.

An announcement of the acts is forthcoming, he said, but it will be weeks before details are finalized.

The biggest part of the restoration — a little more than $1.3 million — involves the auditorium.

All of the seats have been removed and sold as souvenirs to make way for new seats. The cast metal end pieces were saved and will be refinished prior to installation.

The entry way has been expanded to accommodate concession and ticket areas. Updates to the electrical, lighting, sound, data and heating and cooling systems also are part of the project inside the theater which opened in 1931.

But the core of what makes the Holland unique is its Dutch streetscape interior facade.

