Crash impacts traffic

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 7 a.m. today on U.S. Route 68 near State Route 273. Ryan Bopp, 41, of Kenton, was southbound, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He reportedly sustained an injury to his head and was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine by Rushcreek Township EMS. Richland Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. Damage was heavy. Bopp was cited for failure to control. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)