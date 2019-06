The extent of damage from the return of heavy rains over the weekend remains undetermined as Logan County officials and employees were busy surveying the area.

“We could really use a break,” said Logan County EMA Director Helen Norris this morning en route to the Indian Lake region. “We’re to the point there is no place for it to go. The spillway (at Indian Lake) is at the highest level since the new spillway was completed.”

Todd Bumgardner with the Logan County Engineer’s Officer concurred. “The ponds and pools that typically form in fields are all full and the ground is saturated to the point it has taken all it can take.

“Any rainfall that hits the ground runs straight into a stream, ditch or creek.” Wayne Wickerham, a weather watcher north of Huntsville, reported 2.26 inches for 24 hours ending Monday morning and 5.13 inches for the last seven days, well above normal for this time of year.

At the Bellefontaine Wastewater Treatment Plant, 2.55 inches was recorded Sunday morning and another 1.55 inches this morning for a 4.1-inch weekend total. Thus far, the treatment plant has recorded 6.81 inches in June and 30.02 inches for the year.

Bellefontaine’s Service-Safety Director David Henry said there were no reports of flood damage in the city.

Numerous road closures occurred over the weekend, but Bumgardner said county road crews were busy collecting road closing signs as the roadways were now passable.

Trees fell onto a few township and county roads and work was continuing this morning to clear the debris. Bumgardner said the trees were large and had withstood high winds earlier this year, but the rain saturation was too much for the trees.

A bridge on County Road 105 has been reduced to one lane as a result of flood damage, he said.

According to dispatchers at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office the weekend storms forced the following closures, most of which are now open:

• County Road 11 at County Road 32;

• County Road 105 at County Road 106;

• County Road 96 at State Route 117;

• State Route 292 at State Route 47;

• County Road 39 at County Road 51;

• County Road 50 at Township Road 110;

• County Road 20 at State Route 292;

• State Route 638 at U.S. Route 68;

• State Route 274 at Township Road 137;

• County Road 113 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 111 at County Road 112;

• C.R. 111 at County Road 5;

• C.R. 39 at Township Road 100;

• C.R. 113 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 52 at State Route 235;

• C.R. 52 at County Road 54;

• C.R. 32 at S.R. 47;

• S.R. 274 at U.S. 68;

• County Road 8 at S.R. 292;

• County Road 12 at C.R. 50;

• County Road 1 at Township Road 190;

• C.R. 1 at Township Road 199;

• State Route 540 at Township Road 230;

• C.R. 11 at County Road 18; and

• County Road 142 at Township Road 141.