Overdose cases up locally

Sheriff, police chief support use of Narcan

Local law enforcement confiscates heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs of abuse in a variety of forms including powdered drugs and capsules. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Logan County first responders treat an average of one drug overdose victim per week, and the number of individuals overdosing on narcotics is on pace to well exceed last year’s total, the Bellefontaine Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office report.

Officers from the Bellefontaine Police Department have responded to a total of 14 suspected overdose calls so far this year, and deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have responded to 13 emergency calls reporting a suspected overdose.

Bellefontaine police report an increase in overdoses compared with the same time last year. Through June 12, 2018, police had responded to 10 suspected overdose cases, and ended up with 23 reported overdoses for all of last year.

Overdose calls within the city limits are on track to number close to 30 or more this year.

So far in 2019, a total of six overdose-caused deaths have been recorded countywide, law enforcement reports.

Mixing synthetic opioids such as fentanyl with already dangerous narcotics like methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs is a contributing factor to the increase of overdoses, Police Chief Brandon Standley said.

“It seems that when additional/different ingredients get mixed into a load of drugs that hits our community, overdoses increase,” the police chief said.

“As an example, when fentanyl is added into this, it changed everything. We saw a spike in 2018 when this was added into heroin. Now, with meth and heroin being brought in from Columbus or Dayton, the addicts don’t know what they’re ingesting.”

Overdoses are on the rise statewide, Ohio county coroners have reported. In Franklin County, overdoses are also tracking ahead of last year’s total.

Cincinnati and Dayton continue to be among nationwide leaders in overdose deaths per capita, and conveniently situated between those major cities as well as Columbus, Logan County sees its share of deadly narcotics trafficked in from all corners of the state.

Most of the black tar heroin that is trafficked into the area comes from Columbus, and the majority of heroin trafficked in pill or capsule form will come from southwest Ohio, law enforcement indicated.

As law enforcement continues to find ways to track drugs, drug dealers and manufacturers find different ways.

As law enforcement continues to find ways to track drugs, drug dealers and manufacturers find different ways to present the drug to customers.

Detectives reported that heroin is making the rounds in a pill form that is intended to look like prescription Percocet, and Logan County is believed to be the first county in Ohio where those kinds of heroin pills have been found, investigators said.

“The drugs that hit our streets are typically foreign to Logan County,” Chief Standley said. “They are being picked up by a dealer or addict and then transported to our streets. Investigators have done tremendous work in identifying hot spots in our community.

“Enforcement is a huge part of this battle. Without it, we struggle to identify addicts and their patterns.”

Overall, Ohio has the second highest rate of overdose deaths in the United States, according to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

There were a total of 4,293 reported overdose deaths in 2017, the last year which information was available. About 39 out of every 100,000 people in Ohio die of an overdose. The national average is 14.6 out of every 100,000 persons.

There are also more Ohioans ingesting prescription opioids than the national average.

Medical professionals in Ohio write about 63 prescriptions per every 100 people, compared to the national average of 58.7 pre- scriptions for every 100 people.

To help fight against the number of overdose-related fatalities, first responders including EMS and law enforcement personnel carry the overdose-reversal medication Narcan.

The primary medication in Narcan is naloxone, which is considered an opioid antagonist that binds to opioid receptors and within seconds can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.

Both Chief Standley and Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds each support the use Narcan by first responders to revive individuals that may have overdosed.

“Narcan by law enforcement is valuable,” Chief Standley said. “Fortunately for the residents in Bellefontaine we use our local fire department because their response times are really good.

“Where we see Narcan for law enforcement really valuable is in rural areas where there’s not as of a quick response by an ambulance service, and instead, it’s probably a deputy or village/township officer attempting to revive an addict.”

Sheriff Dodds emphasizes the potential for recovery in his support for the use of Narcan.

“It is my opinion that first responders should use Narcan to help revive victims,” the sheriff said.

“I hear many people ask how many times is this person going to get revived? I say as often as needed.

“We are talking about life and we only get one shot at life,” Sheriff Dodds continued. “When I hear people say this, I tell them this: If this was your loved one lying there you would want them revived.

“There is always the chance they will overcome their addiction and become productive citizens. Many people have.”

The police department also maintains a collaborative relationship with Consolidated Care Inc. to help addicts recover.

“We work with Consolidated Care weekly to identify anyone who’s overdosed from the previous week,” Chief Standley said. “That person is then provided an opportunity to go voluntarily to addiction recovery/treatment. This has been going on for months locally as we have tag-teamed this problem.”