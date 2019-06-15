Red Cross blood drive set

The American Red Cross seeks lifesaving blood donations in the following local blood drive:

• Belle Center United Methodist Church, 101 S. Center St. — 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can help fill the missing types by making an appoint- ment to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling (800) RED CROSS (733-2767).