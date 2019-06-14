Hands-on summer adventures promoted

SEA marks 15th annual session

Indian Lake Schools students Kora Fulkerson and Maddison Miller, both age 11, make a chicken and rice stir fry dish with vegetables at the “Top Chef Cooking Challenge” class

Nearly 400 students from around Logan County and Ridgemont Schools are converging in the classroom this week during their summer break to hone their skills and interests in a variety of hands-on topics at the 15th annual Summer Enrichment Academy.

From taking an ooey gooey look at the science of slime, to digging into the history of the Shawnee Native Americans, dissecting sharks and other fish and adventuring to the world of Hogwarts to play games from the Harry Potter series, the pupils in grades 2 through 8 had 29 different sessions to choose from during the activities hosted at Bellefontaine High School and taught by area teachers and local professionals.

Callie Admire, left, talks with fellow Bellefontaine Elementary student Beckett Kelser while sampling their edible slime creations during Super Slimy Science, while Elsie Welch, behind them, stirs her slime

Some of courses offered at the academy even will end with a field trip to finish out the week, including a fishing trek to Myeerah Nature Preserve today for the “Hook, Line and Sinker!” class taught by instructor Ryan Kerns.

Benjamin Logan Schools student Dylan Tracey, 9, left, and his peers listen while instructor Ryan Kerns in the “Hook, Line and Sinker!” fishing class describes the type of fish they will see on their trip to today to Myeerah Nature Preserve

During Thursday’s class, the Benjamin Logan Schools teacher provided his fishing pupils with details regarding the types of fish they should expect to see during their upcoming trip. Throughout the week, the pupils also gained an understanding of food webs, tackle selection and reading maps so that they can become “the best angler in the water,” Kerns said.

Bellefontaine Schools students Gracie Purcell, 13, Lexi Slygh, 10, and Lorena Thomas, 12, decorate Valentine’s Day themed chocolate-covered Oreo cookies during “Holiday Baking All Through the Year” class where Thanksgiving-themed items, including the chocolate-covered pretzel turkey and pumpkin whoopie pies were displayed on the table. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)