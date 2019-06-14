Boodik joins city police

Bellefontaine Officer Jerrod Hostetler and his canine partner, Boodik, began patrol duties Tuesday, just 12 weeks after the 14-month-old Belgian Malinois arrived in the U.S. from the Czech Republic. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bellefontaine Police Department’s latest-generation fur officer, Boodik, is now on duty.

The 14-month-old Belgian Malinois will be under the care and direction of Officer Jerrod Hostetler, a five-year veteran of the department.

The duo recently completed six weeks of training in Columbus with Dan Bowman and Gold Shield K-9.

“None of the four dogs in the class was older than 15 months,” Hostetler said. “It was a very young class.”

