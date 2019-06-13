Gardening effort grows friendships

Youth group begins summer outreach projects

Brothers Luke McKenrick, 14, left, and Jacob, 16, work alongside Carson Spencer, 10, and adult leader Julie Zoldak Wednesday afternoon to install a U-shaped raised bed garden at Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty, as a service project conducted with several church youth groups.



Also pictured in Thursday's Examiner: Angel Huffman, 17, left, and Pastor Larry Novak from First Lutheran Church of Bellefontaine work to construct a panel for the garden. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Preteens and teens from several churches around the county are joining together this summer for a common purpose, and through several outreach projects, will beautify their community and develop new relationships with others, including senior citizens.

The Community Youth in Action group jumpstarted their summer work Wednesday during an effort to install a raised garden bed at Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty.

With drills and hammers in hand for constructing the U-shaped raised bed that will also feature a trellis, the youth members said they were happy to be involved with creating the gardening area for the seniors located near Foundation Hall on the campus.

For the youth effort spearheaded by the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, youths from that church and several others participated in the garden installation, including the Bellefontaine First Lutheran Church, Bellefontaine First United Presbyterian Church, Auburn Avenue Baptist Church and West Liberty United Methodist Church.

“It’s beautiful to see people working together from different churches, all on a common goal,” said Angel Huffman, 17. “It’s been a really enjoyable day. As part of the youth group, we like having the opportunity to give back and to have the chance to talk with the seniors and hear their stories.”

“It feels good to get out here and be able to do something for Green Hills,” 16-year-old Jacob McKenrick agreed.

