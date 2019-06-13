Credit cards to be accepted for admission at Lake Avenue gate only

Veterans get in free opening day

Attendees will have the opportunity to utilize credit cards as a payment option to gain admission into the 169th Logan County Fair, which is set to begin Sunday, July 7.

Fair board members approved in a regular meeting Wednesday utilizing credit cards as a form of payment to get onto the grounds at the Lake Avenue gate only.

The convenience will cost patrons an extra $1 per transaction to offset service fees charged to the fair board for accepting credit cards as a form of payment.

Fees incurred by the fair board include a 2.4 percent interest charge, as well as an additional 25 cents for each transaction.

Armed service veterans will not need any form of payment at all to get onto the grounds when the fair begins Sunday, July 7, which is designated Veterans Day.

Admission is free for veterans with a valid military I.D., and a veterans recognition and lunch is scheduled for noon, followed by a performance of the 338th Army Reserve Band’s country group, Camouflage at 1 p.m.

Other special admission nights include a $20 admission per car load after 4 p.m. Monday, July 8; and free admission to senior citizens on Wednesday, July 10.

Grandstand entertainment is highlighted by a demolition derby at 7 p.m. July 7, which follows the royalty contest at 6 p.m.

A monster truck show and rides is also scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.

For a complete fair schedule, visit www.logancountyfair.org .

Fair week is July 7-13.