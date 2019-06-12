Students work on new mural

Since January, local art students have collaborating with Chicago muralist Andy Bellomo to develop a piece inspired by contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Josh Lasyone of Bellefontaine works on blending colors to create the first portions of a mural along the Opera Street side of the Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave. Josh is one of nearly a dozen local young artists working with Chicago artist Andy Bellomo to create the piece. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bellomo communicated with the students via emails and a design workshop to develop the mural design after studying Kusama’s reflections on the healing effect art had on her struggles with mental illness.

Kusama, Bellomo explained, found repetitive patterns help the renowned artist deal with emotional trauma she sustained as child in wartime Japan.

As she worked with the local students, Bellomo encouraged the artists to study Kusama’s style and find pattern making that fits their personal styles.

