Flags forever

Logan Acres Foundation hosted a Flag Day celebration Sunday, recognizing residents and family members who served or are serving in the armed forces with flags bearing their names. The Gospel River Band from Grace Chapel Christian Union Church in Santa Fe played patriotic tunes and the Logan County Color Guard and Honor Guard participated. Logan County Commissioner Joe Antram shared the history of Flag Day, which was officially established by proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and established by an act of Congress in 1946. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)