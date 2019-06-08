Ripe for the picking

Audrianna Evilsizor, left, picks as Cailyn Hamlin samples fresh strawberries Friday from Wenger’s Produce along County Road 29 in rural West Liberty. On May 20, the produce market, which also features hanging baskets and flowers, along with tomatoes and other home baked goods, reported some losses to its sweet corn harvest as a result of flooding in the West Liberty area. Wenger’s also reported some delays in planting other produce because of saturated fields. The flooding and tough spring weather also had some impact on the strawberry patch. However, rows of plump, red strawberries were ripe for customers’ self-picking Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)