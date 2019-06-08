Young innovators exposed to career options

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, with the help of a United Way grant, guided 40 Logan County teens this week through career exploration opportunities during the inaugural Summer Innovation Camp

Students test programming on a robotics project at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center during the inaugural Summer Innovation Camp. (PHOTO | UNITED WAY OF LOGAN COUNTY)

The three-day experience offered eighth-, ninth-, and 10th-grade students from Logan County school districts a first-hand look at various in-demand careers that are available locally.

“I like hands-on opportunities and I heard that Hi-Point was all hands-on fun, so I wanted to test out some of the stuff they do,” said Aubrey Hudson, an incoming freshman at Bellefontaine High School.

Ashley previously thought she might like to follow in her father’s footsteps in the construction industry. Her time at camp this week confirmed that hunch, and she will be attending OHPCC in the fall.

“I like the construction project we did yesterday. We put up some dry wall and it was really fun.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!