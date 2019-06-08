Logan County Relay For Life slated for June 15 at Southview

The 20th annual Logan County Relay For Life is slated for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Southview Park.

Survivor registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony, survivor lap and survivor lunch takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dance Fuzion performs at 1 p.m., followed by a kids’ scavenger hunt from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and Minute to Win It from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Relay Bingo takes place at 3:30 p.m. and limbo contest at 4:30 p.m.

Dinner is served from 5 to 6 p.m., with a variety of foods served, including chicken and noodles, dumpster tots, walking tacos, shredded chicken, pulled pork, chips, snow cones and fudge.

An adult scavenger hunt begins at 6 p.m. and second kids’ scavenger hunt at 6:30 p.m.

The Miss Relay Contest is at 7:30 p.m., followed by poker lap at 9 p.m. and luminaria ceremony at 9:30 p.m.

For additional information, visit the “Relay For Life — Logan County” Facebook page.