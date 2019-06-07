Block party with police

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department engaged with residents Thursday during a community outreach event at Harmon Field Park.

Officer Doug Walters assists Willow Payne fire a plastic arrow toward an inflatable archery stand Thursday at Harmon Field Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

ALSO PICTURED IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Police Chief Brandon Standley speaks at the event as officers mingle with neighborhood residents.

The police department has for about eight years staged regular, community neighborhood events intended to give residents the opportunity to meet police officers, visit with Citizens’ Police Academy alumni and share in anti-crime messages, handouts and demonstrations.

An inflatable archery stand was set up for children.

The department’s aerial drone was on display, and Thursday also marked one of the first community functions for the department’s newest canine officer, Boodik.

The events invite residents to “share in an evening against crime with your neighbors,” and is also designed to give residents the chance to have conversations with police officers and dispatchers.